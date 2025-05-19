Meet: 2026 OL Matt Budny

Name: Matt Budny

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Mattbudny77

Instagram: Matt.b.15_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Msf performance

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership,kindness,friendship

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning in a mud game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom brady. Goat

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Diesel mcfadden