Meet: 2026 OL Matt Budny

Name: Matt Budny
School: Maine West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Mattbudny77
Instagram: Matt.b.15_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Msf performance
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership,kindness,friendship
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning in a mud game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom brady. Goat
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Diesel mcfadden