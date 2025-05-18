Meet: 2028 RB Samuel Asia

Name: Samuel Asa
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @SamuelAsiaa
Instagram: samuel.asia4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22585161/675cf3deb66c685cadda5836
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, work ethic, and I’m teachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
upsetting Loyola at our homecoming game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Raheem Mostert, he has amazing vision and optimizies all his runs for the max amount of yards.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I run track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Marshaun Thornton (Mount Carmel)