Meet: 2028 RB Samuel Asia

Name: Samuel Asa

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @SamuelAsiaa

Instagram: samuel.asia4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22585161/675cf3deb66c685cadda5836

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, work ethic, and I’m teachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

upsetting Loyola at our homecoming game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Raheem Mostert, he has amazing vision and optimizies all his runs for the max amount of yards.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Marshaun Thornton (Mount Carmel)