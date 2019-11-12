News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 07:23:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 5A Quarters: One Job

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 5A Quarterfinals: One JobListed below is each Class 5A quarterfinal match-up and my take and breakdown of what One Job is needed from each team to win on Saturday.#8 Chicago (St. Rita) (8-3) ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}