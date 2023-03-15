Class of 2025 Position Rankings
Meet: Get to Know 2028 OG Lucas Rios who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 QB Colton Miller who is our prospect of the day
Brother Rice 2028 ATH recruit Kameron McGee (6-foot-3, 234 pounds) has started to see his recruiting stock take off.
Missouri extended in the past three weeks 10 recruits from the Midwest and California who discuss Missouri here
On Tuesday, Iowa offered Messiah Tilson, a 2026 ATH out of Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois.
Meet: Get to Know 2028 OG Lucas Rios who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 QB Colton Miller who is our prospect of the day
Brother Rice 2028 ATH recruit Kameron McGee (6-foot-3, 234 pounds) has started to see his recruiting stock take off.