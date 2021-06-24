Cobb discusses his Ball State pledge

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick three star ranked 2022 dual quarterback recruit Kaden Cobb (6-foot-3, 192 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave Ball State University his verbal commitment on Wednesday night. Cobb discusses his college commitment to the Ball State Cardinals here.

"I made an unofficial visit last week to Ball State," Cobb said. "Ball State was just home to me. As soon as I got to Ball State for the visit it really hit me and I knew right then that Ball State was going to be my school."

Cobb discussed several key factors which led him to his commitment to Ball State.

"I just love the coaches at Ball State. They are all great people who have been recruiting me hard all during my recruiting process and they have always been in my corner from Day 1. Ball State is just a great fit for me and once I met the Ball State coaches and some of the players it was just an automatic fit. I've been looking for a school that was just the right fit for me on and off the field and that's Ball State. I remember telling the Ball State coaches last week that I had a gut feeling that the visit was going to be special for me and that was definitely the case. I'm also going to go back to Ball State this weekend for my official visit and I just excited to go back with my family for the visit."

Cobb, who has been on the recruiting radar since his freshman year at Fenwick admitted that the loyalty shown to him by Ball State also played a factor in his decision.

"It has been a very long recruiting process for me and I've had a lot of ups and downs. It's been a wild ride from adding all kinds of offers early to getting injured and seeing a lot of fake love out there from schools. Staying in my corner and never backing away was a big factor for me with Ball State. They stuck with me all along with maybe 2-3 other schools. Ball State is also offering me a chance to go in and compete right away for playing time. My Dad and my family also loved it at Ball State and it's just the school where I need to be."

So who else did Cobb consider before pledging to Ball State?

"I made an unofficial visit to Duke last week and I also visited Northwestern this morning (Wednesday). I also had offers from some other schools as well. They all have some positives but none of them felt like Ball State did for me. I'm just very happy and excited about my decision."

Kaden Cobb is verbally committed to Ball State.

