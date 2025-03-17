Meet: 2026 ATH Devin Jones

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Devin Jones

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB/RB/WR

Twitter: @Devinjones5

Instagram: Devvjoness

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17993496/66f8ce594b51928926c101d4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very elusive and can escape the pocket with ease

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I threw for five passing touchdowns against Plainfield central my freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because of how elusive he is out the pocket

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas williams