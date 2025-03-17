Meet: 2026 OL James Hillmann

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: James Hillmann

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JamesHillmann2

Instagram: JimmyHillmann_52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training built for life

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18305107/675ba8625a75a7d4a95d0637

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i play nasty and i want to work hard in practice and in the weight room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

winning a conference championship and finishing the season 9-0

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

trent williams he plays mean and nasty and i want to replicate my game like his weather im in pass pro or pulling

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestle track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

joseph reif or brad fitzgibbion