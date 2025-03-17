Meet: 2026 OL James Hillmann

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: James Hillmann
School: Lyons Township
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @JamesHillmann2
Instagram: JimmyHillmann_52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training built for life
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18305107/675ba8625a75a7d4a95d0637
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i play nasty and i want to work hard in practice and in the weight room
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
winning a conference championship and finishing the season 9-0
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
trent williams he plays mean and nasty and i want to replicate my game like his weather im in pass pro or pulling
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
wrestle track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
joseph reif or brad fitzgibbion