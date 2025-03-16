Meet: 2027 WR/TE Brody Wantrona

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brody Wantroba

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/TE

Twitter: @Brody_Wantroba

Instagram: brodywantroba11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train at Batti Performance and weight on my own time

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20896886/6714f27c1b4193b984161683

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring energy in different aspects wether it’s in game or the weight room, and I’m a leader on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment are being pulled up on varsity as a freshman, and being able to play the whole year on varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is George Kittle because of the way he uplifts everyone around him and how he has a humorous personality on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Best player I’ve played against has to be Jack Elliott of Matt Mucha