Meet: 2027 DL Emmett Easton

Name: Emmett Easton

School: Coal City

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @EmmettEaston55

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Rudy’s GYM, FIST Football Dline Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498954/6743e2e5ca1e3e0a3542cf0a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Passion For The Game, Hardworking, Competitiveness, Community Involvement, Teamwork, Athletic Ability

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to start on varsity as a freshmen and also competing in the State Semi-Finals for a chance to compete in the championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt because of just how competitive and physical he is.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Last Year I wrestled and played baseball, and this year I’m gonna do baseball or track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cooper Monk Kyle Farrell