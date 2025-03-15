Meet: 2027 WR Donovan Evans

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Donovan Evans
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Donovan Evans_
Instagram: 3kDono._
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom 18u
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20896906/675142fed63034af619e36c6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and determined to win
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating are rivals week3
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Obj he made me play football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jack Elliot