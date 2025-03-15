Meet: 2027 WR Donovan Evans

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Donovan Evans

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Donovan Evans_

Instagram: 3kDono._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom 18u

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20896906/675142fed63034af619e36c6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and determined to win

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating are rivals week3

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Obj he made me play football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jack Elliot