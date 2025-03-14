Meet: 2027 DB Nicolas Valdovinos

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nicolas Valdovinos

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @NickValFootball

Instagram: nickv.30

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19541367/67919050a40791182f23daef

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership-Skill set- Determined beyond limits

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning and losing with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey because of the mindset he walks in with

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and might wrestle again

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

NA

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Not a specific player but Oswego was a good team