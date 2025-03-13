Meet: 2027 OT Evan Phillips

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Evan Phillips

School: Williamsville

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @EvanPhillips58

Instagram: phillipsevan1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20180561/67465e3cc61a256d98462a03

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Height, weight, love for the game, aggression, confidence, strength, conditioning, speed, yearning for opportunities.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our conference and beating our conference rivals week 8.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jacob Finley. Williamsville alumni and I look up to him because of how similar we are.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

J.C. Anderson. Mt. Zion.