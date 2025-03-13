Meet: 2027 OL Cael Halley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cael Halley

School: Olympia

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OG/OT

Twitter: @CaelHalley2027

Instagram: cael.halley2027

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 48 Squared/FistFootball

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great Team Player, help anyone that needs it, won’t give up

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Williamsville in a close game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Thuney because of the way he can just switch positions and excel at both

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Grant Smith