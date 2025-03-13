Meet: 2027 OL Cael Halley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Cael Halley
School: Olympia
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OG/OT
Twitter: @CaelHalley2027
Instagram: cael.halley2027
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training 48 Squared/FistFootball
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great Team Player, help anyone that needs it, won’t give up
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Williamsville in a close game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Thuney because of the way he can just switch positions and excel at both
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Grant Smith