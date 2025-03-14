Meet: 2026 DT Deshaun Green

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Deshaun Green

School: Thornwood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Deshaungreen0

Instagram: Dglo00

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Mitch fitness

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19457472/6722b113f55b52fb564e7877

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High energy ,aggressiveness and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting sacks and dominating the man in front of me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because of his confidence and way of caring himself

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA