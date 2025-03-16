Meet: 2026 FB Joey Levy

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Joey Levy
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: FB
Twitter: @joeylevy12
Instagram: Joe_levy45
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022355/671d6bdd4f4da717601a3d7b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Some unique qualities I would bring to a college is leadership, taking pride in everything I do on and off the field and be a great asset to the team
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment of my career has been meeting new teammates and coach’s and also creating a great bond with them all
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is pat ricard because he is a great example of a fullback. He is also great to watch and learn from because he is a great example of how to be aggressive and finish blocks
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Marquise lightfoot