Meet: 2026 FB Joey Levy

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joey Levy

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: FB

Twitter: @joeylevy12

Instagram: Joe_levy45

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022355/671d6bdd4f4da717601a3d7b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some unique qualities I would bring to a college is leadership, taking pride in everything I do on and off the field and be a great asset to the team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment of my career has been meeting new teammates and coach’s and also creating a great bond with them all

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is pat ricard because he is a great example of a fullback. He is also great to watch and learn from because he is a great example of how to be aggressive and finish blocks

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Marquise lightfoot