OL Lackey checked out WMU
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
York junior TE Hunter Stepanich (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) has some upcoming spring visit plans.
Northwestern hosted local 2027 defensive end prospect Tommy Riordan from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central for the second time.
Evaluation: EDGYTIM breaks down 2027 Brother Rice DT Brayden Parks here.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 DE Andy Gonzalez who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2028 OL/DL Enzo LoCoco who is our prospect of the day
York junior TE Hunter Stepanich (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) has some upcoming spring visit plans.
Northwestern hosted local 2027 defensive end prospect Tommy Riordan from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central for the second time.
Evaluation: EDGYTIM breaks down 2027 Brother Rice DT Brayden Parks here.