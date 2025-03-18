Braun excited by program’s progress in NIL, transfer portal

EVANSTON-The massive upheaval of college football was in full display on Tuesday at Northwestern’s Walter Athletics Center.

As head coach David Braun talked to the media in a hallway about new transfers on his roster this spring and how the program is positioned in terms of NIL, just a couple first downs away, in the spacious Ryan Fieldhouse practice field, a group of 10 Wildcats were warming up for their Pro Day workouts in front of NFL scouts.

When those players began their careers, NIL was not a thing. It was illegal to pay players, so none of them could be compensated for playing college football.

Yet, by the end of their five, six or even seven years of playing the game, all were receiving money from TrueNU Northwestern’s NIL collective, or through their own NIL deals.

In another sign of the times, four of the 10 players jumping and running for the scouts began their careers at another program and came to Northwestern via the transfer portal. One of them, RJ Pearson, played at three schools in his career.

The shifting sands could be enough to bury a small school completing in a big conference with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. But Braun said on Tuesday that he feels Northwestern is well positioned to compete in the brave new world of college football.

One example is with the early transfers he has at his disposal this spring. While Northwestern has been active in the transfer portal in the past, it was mostly in the spring and not the fall window. None of the previous transfers were able to enroll in January and then take part in all of spring practice.

That’s not the case this year. Thanks to a streamlined admissions process, Braun’s spring practice lineup includes new transfers like quarterback Preston Stone, guard Evan Beerntsen, cornerback Fred Davis II and wide receiver Griffin Wilde. All of them could start come for the Wildcats the fall.

Braun credited athletic director Mark Jackson, TrueNU executive director Jacob Schmidt and the entire Northwestern administration for making it happen and allowing his program to enjoy the same advantages that their competitors do.