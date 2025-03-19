Meet: 2028 OL/DL Enzo LoCoco

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Enzo LoCoco

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL/LS

Twitter: @EnzoLoCoco1021

Instagram: enzo.lococo1021

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23434498/67955a0da73ac5e6a5143034

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a strong work ethic, am able to lead by example, and can adapt to playing different positions on both sides of the ball as well as special teams.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting my first tackle alongside my brother, who was in his senior season. Additionally running onto my home field as a varsity starter, which I played on throughout youth football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa because of his ability to get off the ball and create plays in the backfield.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling & Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor (Geneva High School)