Meet: 2028 OL/DL Enzo LoCoco

Name: Enzo LoCoco
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL/LS
Twitter: @EnzoLoCoco1021
Instagram: enzo.lococo1021
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23434498/67955a0da73ac5e6a5143034
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have a strong work ethic, am able to lead by example, and can adapt to playing different positions on both sides of the ball as well as special teams.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting my first tackle alongside my brother, who was in his senior season. Additionally running onto my home field as a varsity starter, which I played on throughout youth football.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick Bosa because of his ability to get off the ball and create plays in the backfield.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling & Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Talyn Taylor (Geneva High School)