Big Ten Spotlight: Three programs on a roll in recruiting

The calendar has turned to spring and there are several programs across the country that are riding a wave of momentum in recruiting. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at three such programs in the Big Ten. RELATED: Big Ten team rankings for 2026 class

ILLINOIS

Cam Thomas

Coach Bret Bielema and his program have had a strong offseason recruiting in the 2026 class. The program is coming off a double-digit win season and bowl game win over an SEC foe. So the question was if Illinois would be able to keep it rolling and see the benefits in recruiting. So far, so good. The program is sitting at No. 9 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings at the moment due to a surge of verbal commits. The formula seems to be clear. Load up on good regional talent and then pluck some standouts from Florida. The Illini have a pledge from versatile Ohio four-stars Cam Thomas and Victor Singleton. They’ve gone down to Florida to land four-star quarterback Michael Clayton and three-star wide receiver Kenyon Alston. ILLINOIS' 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

USC

Jonas Williams

It’s not hyperbole to say there might not be a program in the country that fits the “on fire” category more than USC. The Trojans totally revamped their recruiting department and it’s given the team a lot of juice on the recruiting trail. They picked up five commitments for 2026 during the winter months, most notably from still-rising four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Getting the face of the recruiting class to flip from rival Oregon was a huge deal. That momentum hasn’t slowed down as spring approaches. USC has picked up four commitments in March as spring football gets underway. The team has several blue-chip prospects slated to visit campus between now and June. With the way things are going the Trojans will push for a top-five recruiting class this cycle. USC feels ‘back.’ At least on the recruiting trail. USC'S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

WASHINGTON

