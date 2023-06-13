Lombard (Ill.) Glenbard East senior defensive back recruit Eric McClain (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) was able to draw increased recruiting attention this summer including attention from a handful of Power 5 schools. McClain made a few recent college one day camps, then decided to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave Ball State University his verbal commitment. McClain discusses his college decision here.

"Ball State from very early on in the process just always felt like home for me" McClain said. "I had some of the bigger schools like Illinois and Northwestern recruiting me and they all wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I just decided that I was just ready to make my college decision, and I called up the Ball State coaches and committed."

McClain filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the Ball State Cardinals.

"I've been to Ball State a few times already and I just really get along great with all of the people there including the coaches and the players. Ball State is well known for developing defensive backs and sending them to the next level, and my goal is to be the next great defensive back from Ball State. Ball State also recruited me the hardest out of every other school. They always made me feel like a priority for them which was also important to me."

So which other schools did McClain consider before making his college decision?

"Both Illinois and Northwestern had interest in me. I ended up camping at Illinois and the coaches at Illinois. The coaches said I did well at the camp and they wanted me to stay in touch this summer and also see my early season game tape. I was planning to also camp at Northwestern but I just decided that I was ready to make my decision so I cancelled that camp."

So what is Ball State getting in Eric McClain?

"Ball State is getting a hard worker who is also a leader on and off the field. I'm also a team player and always look to make my teammates motivated and working harder. I'm just a baller who is ready to make some noise at the college level."

McClain is now the eleventh known verbal commitment in the Ball State Class of 2024 and the third known name from the State of Illinois. McClain joins Nazareth Academy QB Alessio Milivojevic and Minooka OT Brady Barrowman as being verbally committed to the Cardinals from Illinois.

Eric McClain is verbally committed to Ball State University.

