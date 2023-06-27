Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior three star ranked safety recruit Charles Miles (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) took his time, looked at all of his college offers and options then decided to give Western Michigan University his verbal commitment on Monday evening. Miles breaks down his college decision here.

"I was tired of waiting on several other schools to figure out if they would offer me or not," Miles said. "I already had some great offers and great opportunities including Western Michigan and I did not want to see the offer from Western Michigan go away. I talked it over with my family and my coaches and decided to commit to Western Michigan and it feels great."

Miles pointed towards a handful of key factors which led him to commit to the WMU Broncos.

"I love the coaching staff at Western Michigan, and from the very beginning all of the WMU coaches just always showed me love. WMU recruited me harder than any other school and I always liked how the different coaches would just call or text and check up on me. Western Michigan also just has a great family vibe and I love how they just work hard and is just a hard working football program that's really no nonsense. Everyone at WMU from the coaches and the players to everyone around the program wants to be great. Western Michigan has also sent a lot of guys to the league and they showed me that it can happen and you get get it done at Western Michigan."

Miles, who was recruited and offered by Western Michigan as a safety looked at a handful of other schools before making his college decision.

"I had a lot of interest in schools like Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State and just a lot of the MAC schools. Also schools like Illinois, Kansas State and Missouri all seemed pretty interested in me, but they all told me they wanted to see some of my early senior season video to evaluate. It was tempting to hold out and wait to make a decision, but I just wasn't ready to pass up what WMU has to offer. I'll get a great education, play for a strong football program and play pretty close to home while also getting a chance to earn early playing time at Western Michigan. It's everything I was looking for in a school."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Miles?

"Just trying to figure out what the college coaches really think about you and just trying to figure out just how interested they are in you. It was all really about having trust in the coaches and I've always had that trust with the coaches at Western Michigan. I would tell anyone going through the recruiting process is to just keep working hard and not focus on other people's process. Just focus on your process because everyone has a different journey and a different path."



Charles Miles is verbally committed to Western Michigan.







