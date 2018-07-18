Lena (Ill.) Winslow junior defensive end recruit Isaiah Bruce (6-foot-1, 241 pounds) added his first offer back in the spring, and since adding his first offer from the Hawkeyes more schools have taken notice. Bruce checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"Getting my first offer from Iowa really blew me away because I just didn't expect an offer this early," Bruce said. "I've also been starting to hear from more schools since Iowa offered me and that's pretty exciting."

Bruce recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I was able to camp at Iowa earlier this summer. I actually camped twice with Iowa, one day on offense (tight end) and another separate day on defense (defensive end). Iowa is recruiting me as a defensive end but they also wanted to see what I could do on offense. I've also been starting to hear from Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and also Ohio State plus a few other schools. A lot of those schools want me to stay in touch with them and they also want to see some of my early junior season tape this fall."

Bruce admits that the Hawkeyes have made a strong impression on him this summer.

"Iowa is a school that's really familiar with me and my family since my older brother went to Iowa. I really like the coaches at Iowa, they are just cool guys who are also pretty funny. Iowa also just has a great campus and facilities and I know that they also offer a good education."

So has Bruce always been an Iowa Hawkeyes fan?

"No I've always been a big fan of Ohio State. I was a fan of Ohio State's back when Terrelle Pryor was the quarterback at Ohio State. Ohio State was just always on TV and they also always just won all the time. When it comes to recruiting and college I'm totally open to any schools who want to recruit me."

Bruce is also excited for his upcoming junior season this fall as Lena-Winslow Panthers defend it's 2017 Class 1A state title.

"We should be pretty tough again this year. We have a nice mix back of kids who played last year along with some good new kids. I'll be playing on both sides of the football again this year. This summer definitely feels different just because I'm a year older and have more experience this summer compared to last summer."

Isaiah Bruce has a scholarship offer from Iowa.




