Batavia (Ill.) senior defensive linemen recruit Jordan Buckley (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) made an official visit last weekend to Ball State University and Buckley a few days after his official visit .have the Ball State Cardinals his verbal commitment. Buckley discusses his college decision here.

"Overall I just had a great official visit to Ball State this past weekend and I actually committed to them on the visit," Buckley said. "I was able to learn a lot about Ball State on the field and off the field and it's just a great fit for me so I committed."

Buckley, who was recruited by the Ball State Cardinals as a defensive end discusses why he gave Ball State his verbal commitment.

"I just love the coaching staff at Ball State. Ball State also offers solid academics and a great education and I'm planning to major in Education and study to be a teacher. The coaches and really everyone at Ball State treated me great on my official visit. I was able to hang out with some of the players along with the rest of the recruits and everyone was just great. We hung out and had a lot of fun with the players. The makeup of everyone at Ball State really reminder me of how things are at Batavia. I just felt very at home on my official visit and I was ready to make my decision."

So which others school did Buckley consider before making his college decision?

"I looked harder at Western Michigan along with North Dakota State. Ball State was the only official visit I took and once I got to Ball State and started to get to know the people in the program I knew Ball State was the pace for me."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Buckley?

"It's a hard process at times because you see some really good players just never get noticed from the college coaches. We have a lot of college coaching connections at Batavia so we see a lot of coaches in school every year, but just getting your name out there can be hard at times."

Buckley can also now just focus on his upcoming senior season without having to worry about his recruiting process.

"I'm vert glad it's all over. I can just focus on my team and my season. I've been elected as a captain this year so I'm excited for the challenge and the added responsibility as a captain."

Jordan Buckley is now the 18th known verbal commitment to Ball State in the Class of 2024, as well as being the 5th known State of Illinois pledge. Buckley joins St. Francis QB Alessio Milivojevic, Glenbard East ATH Eric McClain, O'Fallon DB Jordan Suggs and Minooka OT Brady Barrowman.

