DL Tomazewski is one to watch

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior defensive tackle prospect Asher Tomazewski (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) was able to crack the starting lineup last spring for the Caravan and head coach Jordan Lynch. Tomazewski, who is getting ready for his upcoming junior season in just 10 day recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Our practices have been going good," Tomazewski said. "It can be pretty rough when we had that really hot weather last week, but everyone is working hard and is excited for the football season to get here."

Tomazewski filled us in on a typical day at Mt. Carmel getting ready for the upcoming season.

"We start early in the morning around 7AM and we finish up everything by 2:30PM or so. We have a full day which includes meetings, practices, film sessions and we also get a lunch break. We have a pretty young team this season, but we have such great coaches and everyone is confident they will have us ready to play. Our team this summer also has great chemistry and we are starting to really come together."

Tomazewski also filled us in on his summer camp travels.

"I ended up going to just one camp this summer at Missouri. I thought I did pretty well overall at Missouri. It was my first every college camp and I thought I competed hard. The Missouri coaches gave me some good feedback after the camp and said they are recruiting me and that they want to see some of my junior season video. I was able to look around the campus a bit at Missouri and everything was really nice. Overall Missouri was a good camp experience."

So how has Tomazewski's game progress from the spring season?

"I made the adjustment last spring from playing at the JV level to the varsity and it took me a few weeks before I felt really comfortable playing on varsity. I feel my game has improved quite a bit. I'm stronger, faster and my overall stamina is way improved this summer. I'm also working on both sides of the line this summer and relearning playing on the offensive line. I played on the offensive line when I was younger so I'm working hard to be ready to play on either side of the football."

Next up for Tomazewski is his first game this fall against longtime rival St. Rita.

"The St. Rita game is always one of the biggest rivalry games for us. I know a few of the guys on St. Rita and I know that everyone just gets really fire up for St. Rita week. It's a great way to start the season."

