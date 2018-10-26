EDGY's Best Guesses: 8A thru 5A
Class 8A
EDGY's winners in BOLD
I struggled with...OPRF over NT/Warren over NV/NC over Plainfield South/Edwardsville over Evanston/Minooka over Loyola/Brook over WV
Game 1 — #32 Zion (Z.-Benton) (5-4) at #1 Chicago (Brother Rice) (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 2 — #17 Winnetka (New Trier) (7-2) at #16 Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 6:30 pm
Game 3 — #25 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (6-3) vs. #8 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1) at Gurnee (Warren) [East Campus] (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 4 — #24 Hoffman Estates (Conant) (6-3) at #9 Hinsdale (Central) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 5 — #29 Palatine (Fremd) (5-4) at #4 Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 6 — #20 Barrington (6-3) at #13 Oswego (East) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 7 — #28 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (6-3) at #5 Chicago (Marist) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
Game 8 — #21 Naperville (Central) (6-3) at #12 Plainfield (South) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 9 — #31 St. Charles (East) (5-4) at #2 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 10 — #18 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2) at #15 Bartlett (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 11 — #26 South Elgin (6-3) at #7 Aurora (West Aurora) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
Game 12 — #23 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Evanston (Twp.) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 13 — #30 Chicago (Taft) (5-4) at #3 Oswego (H.S.) (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 14 — #19 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (6-3) at #14 Minooka (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 15 — #27 Huntley (6-3) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm
Game 16 — #22 Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) (6-3) at #11 Bolingbrook (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Class 7A
EDGY's winners in BOLD
It was a hard call on....Hersey over LWC/Benet over Maine West/LZ over DeKalb/Normal over STCN
Game 1 — #32 Rockford (East) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Simeon) (9-0) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm
Game 2 — #17 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2) at #16 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 3 — #25 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at #8 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 4 — #24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at #9 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 5 — #29 Granite City (5-4) at #4 Batavia (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 6 — #20 Northbrook (Glenbrook North) (7-2) vs. #13 Moline (H.S.) (8-1) at Moline [Browning Field] (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 7 — #28 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (5-4) at #5 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 6:00 pm
Game 8 — #21 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3) at #12 Des Plaines (Maine West) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 9 — #31 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (5-4) at #2 Lombard (Glenbard East) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 10 — #18 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2) at #15 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 3:00 pm
Game 11 — #26 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 4:00 pm
Game 12 — #23 Lake Zurich (6-3) at #10 DeKalb (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 13 — #30 Buffalo Grove (5-4) at #3 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:15 pm
Game 14 — #19 Belleville (West) (7-2) at #14 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 6:00 pm
Game 15 — #27 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) at #6 Rolling Meadows (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 16 — #22 St. Charles (North) (6-3) at #11 Normal (Community) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Class 6A
EDGY's winners in BOLD
No doubt I'm worried about...Phillips over Lake Forest/Lakes over Belvidere North/CLS over Kenwood/Yorkville over Dunlap/Springfield over Shepard/Washington over Provi/SHG over Quincy/Crete over Bloomington
Game 1 — #16 Wauconda (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 6:30 pm
Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Von Steuben) (6-3) at #8 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 7:00 pm
Game 3 — #13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 4 — #12 Darien (Hinsdale South) (6-3) at #5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 5 — #15 Burbank (Reavis) (5-4) at #2 Antioch (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 6 — #10 Belvidere (North) (6-3) at #7 Lake Villa (Lakes) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm
Game 7 — #14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 4:00 pm
Game 8 — #11 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-3) at #6 Niles (Notre Dame) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 9 — #16 Rock Island (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Oak Lawn (Richards) (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 10 — #9 Dunlap (7-2) at #8 Yorkville (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 11 — #13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #4 Normal (Community West) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 12 — #12 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Palos Heights (Shepard) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:30 pm
Game 13 — #15 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at #2 Washington (9-0) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 14 — #10 Quincy (Sr.) (7-2) at #7 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 15 — #14 Lemont (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Chatham (Glenwood) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 16 — #11 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3) at #6 Bloomington (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm
Class 5A
EDGY's winners in BOLD
Hard call to make on...Payton over Evergreen Park/EP over BOTY/Sycamore over Rochelle/Brooks over Hyde Park/D Mac over Morton/Champ C over CDale/Metamora over JCA/Marion over Rich East
Game 1 — #16 Evergreen Park (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Payton) (9-0) at Chicago (Lane Stadium) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm
Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Back of the Yards) (6-3) at #8 Elmwood Park (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm
Game 3 — #13 Woodstock (North) (5-4) at #4 Lombard (Montini) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 4 — #12 Rochelle (5-4) at #5 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Phoenix) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Sterling (H.S.) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Hyde Park) (7-2) at Chicago (Eckersall Stadium) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 11:00 am
Game 7 — #14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm
Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at #6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm
Game 9 — #16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at #1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 3:00 pm
Game 10 — #9 Morton (6-3) at #8 Decatur (MacArthur) (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:30 pm
Game 11 — #13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 4:00 pm
Game 12 — #12 Champaign (Central) (6-3) at #5 Carbondale (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 13 — #15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at #2 Highland (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 5:00 pm
Game 14 — #10 Mascoutah (6-3) at #7 Mattoon (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm
Game 15 — #14 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (5-4) at #3 Metamora (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm
Game 16 — #11 Park Forest (Rich East) (6-3) at #6 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm