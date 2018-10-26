Game 3 — #25 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (6-3) vs. #8 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1) at Gurnee (Warren) [East Campus] ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 2 — #17 Winnetka (New Trier) (7-2) at #16 Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest) (7-2) ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 6:30 pm

I struggled with... OPRF over NT/Warren over NV/NC over Plainfield South/Edwardsville over Evanston/Minooka over Loyola/Brook over WV

Game 11 — #26 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 4:00 pm

Game 6 — #20 Northbrook (Glenbrook North) (7-2) vs. #13 Moline (H.S.) (8-1) at Moline [Browning Field] ( map ), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

Game 4 — #24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at #9 Arlington Heights (Hersey) ( 8-1) ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 2 — #17 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2) at #16 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2) ( map ), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm

Game 1 — #32 Rockford (East) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Simeon) (9-0) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm

It was a hard call on.... Hersey over LWC/Benet over Maine West/LZ over DeKalb/Normal over STCN

Game 13 — #15 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at #2 Washington (9-0) ( map ), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) ( map ), Sat., Oct. 27, 4:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at Chicago (Gately Stadium) ( map ), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm

No doubt I'm worried about... Phillips over Lake Forest/Lakes over Belvidere North/CLS over Kenwood/Yorkville over Dunlap/Springfield over Shepard/Washington over Provi/SHG over Quincy/Crete over Bloomington

Class 5A

EDGY's winners in BOLD

Hard call to make on...Payton over Evergreen Park/EP over BOTY/Sycamore over Rochelle/Brooks over Hyde Park/D Mac over Morton/Champ C over CDale/Metamora over JCA/Marion over Rich East

Game 1 — #16 Evergreen Park (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Payton) (9-0) at Chicago (Lane Stadium) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 pm

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Back of the Yards) (6-3) at #8 Elmwood Park (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Woodstock (North) (5-4) at #4 Lombard (Montini) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Rochelle (5-4) at #5 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Phoenix) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Sterling (H.S.) (8-1) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Hyde Park) (7-2) at Chicago (Eckersall Stadium) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 11:00 am

Game 7 — #14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at #6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2) (map), Fri., Oct. 26, 7:00 pm

Game 9 — #16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at #1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 3:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Morton (6-3) at #8 Decatur (MacArthur) (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 1:30 pm

Game 11 — #13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 4:00 pm

Game 12 — #12 Champaign (Central) (6-3) at #5 Carbondale (H.S.) (7-2) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

Game 13 — #15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at #2 Highland (9-0) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 5:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Mascoutah (6-3) at #7 Mattoon (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (5-4) at #3 Metamora (8-1) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 6:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Park Forest (Rich East) (6-3) at #6 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) (map), Sat., Oct. 27, 2:00 pm