Meet: 2027 RB Trevon Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Trevon Williams

School: Crete-Monee

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @trevonwill5

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Wrestling and training with Mitchfithnees for football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23576147/66f194f50a3386c628190433

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

talent , coachable , respect , leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derick Henry , he’s the explosive running back that I would love too work on my craft with

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling , track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

the best player I played against was Myles Mitchell from Richards