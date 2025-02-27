Meet: 2027 RB Trevon Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Trevon Williams
School: Crete-Monee
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @trevonwill5
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Wrestling and training with Mitchfithnees for football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23576147/66f194f50a3386c628190433
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
talent , coachable , respect , leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derick Henry , he’s the explosive running back that I would love too work on my craft with
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling , track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
the best player I played against was Myles Mitchell from Richards