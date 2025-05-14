Meet: 2026 OL/DL Kelan Augstin

Name: Kelan Augstin
School: Normal Community
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @KelanAugstin1
Instagram: Kelan_Augstin2332
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18005830/673a549d2e6d268f865f74ff
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
vocal leader, Size and speed
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
quarter final and simi final appearance and game saving int
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
khalil mack, he dominates year after year
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
jack elliott