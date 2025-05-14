Meet: 2026 OL/DL Kelan Augstin

Name: Kelan Augstin

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @KelanAugstin1

Instagram: Kelan_Augstin2332

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18005830/673a549d2e6d268f865f74ff

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

vocal leader, Size and speed

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

quarter final and simi final appearance and game saving int

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

khalil mack, he dominates year after year

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

jack elliott