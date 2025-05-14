Meet: 2027 ATH Hunter Long

Name: Hunter Long
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: TE/RB/LB/LS
Twitter: @Hunterlong8725
Instagram: Hunterlong5497
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training M2
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14979389/67965e30030815ef75cd07a8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a great leader, very coachable, help bring the team together and make it a brotherhood, not selfish, hard working, reliable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making big catches in big games, blocking edge rushers for my running backs to score, filling the gaps as linebacker, getting picks, coming up huge when needed
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquan barkley because how great of a leader he is and how he plays with heart and not for money
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Hockey, track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Myself