Meet: 2027 ATH Hunter Long

Name: Hunter Long

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE/RB/LB/LS

Twitter: @Hunterlong8725

Instagram: Hunterlong5497

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training M2

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14979389/67965e30030815ef75cd07a8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great leader, very coachable, help bring the team together and make it a brotherhood, not selfish, hard working, reliable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making big catches in big games, blocking edge rushers for my running backs to score, filling the gaps as linebacker, getting picks, coming up huge when needed

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquan barkley because how great of a leader he is and how he plays with heart and not for money

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Hockey, track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myself