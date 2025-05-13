Examining Notre Dame's presence in the updated Rivals250 for 2027 class

When Rivals released Monday its first update to the Rivals250 for the 2027 class , 79 recruits with Notre Dame offers made an appearance in the top 250. Sixty-eight of those recruits received their Notre Dame offers on Pot of Gold Day.

The Irish have been extremely active in offering 2027 recruits since then starting with Pot of Gold Day on St. Patrick’s Day in March. Now 113 recruits in the 2027 class have reported Notre Dame offers as of May 12.

When Rivals released its first Rivals250 for the 2027 class in February , Notre Dame had only offered three recruits who were sophomores in high school.

Notre Dame has also been busy hosting Rivals250 recruits in the 2027 class on visits. A total of 36 Rivals250 members have previously visited Notre Dame, including 24 with Irish offers and 12 without offers. The 12 without offers are mostly quarterbacks — seven to be exact — because quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli has yet to identify his first quarterback offers in the 2027 class.

Rivals has only awarded four 2027 recruits with five-star status. Notre Dame has offered one of those five-star recruits: wide receiver Jamier Brown. The No. 4 overall player in the 2027 class has been committed to Ohio State since November, but he visited Notre Dame in April. Brown attends Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne, which is the alma mater of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and right tackle Aamil Wagner.

While Ohio tends to be considered the Midwest state which produces the most top-end talent, the Rivals250 indicates Illinois might be the most talented Midwest state in the 2027 class. The Land of Lincoln has 10 high schoolers in the latest Rivals250, which is more than Ohio (7) and Michigan (5). In the last two completed recruiting cycles (2024 and 2025) and the current 2026 cycle, Rivals has assigned six Illinois recruits in each class with spots in the Rivals250.

Notre Dame has already offered five of the Illinois recruits in the 2027 Rivals250: tight end Brock Williams (No. 19 overall), wide receiver Quentin Burrell (No. 46), offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (No. 49), safety Tavares Harrington (No. 110) and defensive tackle Brayden Parks (No. 132).

The Irish are still waiting for their first verbal commitment in the 2027 class. Amir Brown, who is ranked No. 188 overall as the No. 7 running back, belongs on the short list of Rivals250 recruits most likely to end up in Notre Dame’s 2027 class at this point. The Rolesville (N.C.) product visited Notre Dame in April and received and ND running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider visited his school earlier this month.

