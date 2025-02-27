Meet: 2026 OLB/LS Andrew Rogus

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andrew Rogus

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OLB/DE/LS

Twitter: @andrewrogus

Instagram: @andrew.rogus

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team Zone 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17806234/67434b7f2b1d323983048f41

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I make an impact on a defense. I’m able to fly around and react fast. I’m a student of the game. I love watching film and pointing out things that the offense does to give our team the best advantage to win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Homecoming game was a leading tackler and my interception vs central

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack. The way he would wreck games was awsome and I admire it.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My own teammate Brian Stanton who is now at uw whitewater