 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 09:33:01 -0500') }} football

EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Cary Grove 2-0 (1) vs Crystal Lake Central

2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (3) @ Huntley

3. Lemont 2-0 (4) @ Shepard

4. Crete-Monee 1-1 (5) vs Thornton

5. Kankakee 2-0 (6) vs Thornridge

6. Richards 1-1 (2) vs Argo

7. Springfield 2-0 (9) vs Decatur Eisenhower

8. Benet Academy 1-1 (NR) @ Brother Rice

9. Deerfield 2-0 (NR) vs Rolling Meadows

10. Crystal Lake Central 2-0 (NR) @ Cary Grove

Out: Lake Forest/Boylan/Washington

Next In: Kenwood/Harlem/Boylan/Washington/Lake Forest

