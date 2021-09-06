EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 poll

Next In: Kenwood/Harlem/Boylan/Washington/Lake Forest

Out: Lake Forest/Boylan/Washington

9. Deerfield 2-0 (NR) vs Rolling Meadows

7. Springfield 2-0 (9) vs Decatur Eisenhower

6. Richards 1-1 (2) vs Argo

5. Kankakee 2-0 (6) vs Thornridge

4. Crete-Monee 1-1 (5) vs Thornton

1. Cary Grove 2-0 (1) vs Crystal Lake Central

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

