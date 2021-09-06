EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Cary Grove 2-0 (1) vs Crystal Lake Central
2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (3) @ Huntley
3. Lemont 2-0 (4) @ Shepard
4. Crete-Monee 1-1 (5) vs Thornton
5. Kankakee 2-0 (6) vs Thornridge
6. Richards 1-1 (2) vs Argo
7. Springfield 2-0 (9) vs Decatur Eisenhower
8. Benet Academy 1-1 (NR) @ Brother Rice
9. Deerfield 2-0 (NR) vs Rolling Meadows
10. Crystal Lake Central 2-0 (NR) @ Cary Grove
Out: Lake Forest/Boylan/Washington
Next In: Kenwood/Harlem/Boylan/Washington/Lake Forest
