Four Michigan Football rookies poised to start week 1

Michigan Football continues to solidify its reputation as a powerhouse for developing NFL-ready talent. In the 2025 NFL Draft, four former Wolverines—Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, and Colston Loveland—were highlighted by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as rookies poised to start in Week 1 of the upcoming season. PFF: 2025 NFL rookies poised to start in Week 1

Advertisement

Mason Graham: Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns

Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns, Mason Graham was the first defensive tackle taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. At Michigan, Graham earned unanimous All-American honors in 2024, showcasing exceptional run-stopping abilities and pass-rushing skills. PFF noted his 92.6 run-defense grade and 86.8 pass-rushing grade on true pass sets in 2024, ranking him among the top interior defenders. His high motor and technique make him a "virtual lock" to start in Week 1, according to PFF's analysis.

Kenneth Grant: Defensive Tackle, Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, drafted 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins, brings a formidable presence to the defensive line with his 6-foot-4, 331-pound frame. At Michigan, he posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, placing him in the 90th percentile among his peers. PFF highlighted his ability to anchor the run defense, labeling him a "virtual lock" to start in Week 1.

Will Johnson: Cornerback, Arizona Cardinals

Despite being selected in the second round, Will Johnson is anticipated to secure a starting role in the Arizona Cardinals' secondary. At Michigan, he earned a 91.3 career PFF coverage grade, demonstrating his prowess in pass defense. PFF included him among the "virtual locks" to start in Week 1, emphasizing his potential impact if he remains healthy.

Colston Loveland: Tight End, Chicago Bears