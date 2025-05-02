Meet: 2026 WR Jordan Bennett

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Jordan Bennett

School: Joliet West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JordanRBennett0

Instagram: Whosss.jordannn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18032931/672a2354ff35398cdbaf9494

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, dedication, effort

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing against Plainfield east

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham jr because I been watching him since he was in college and his play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track but used to play basketball last year

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

A corner from Plainfield south