After a great visit and camp I am very excited to say that I have received an offer from South Dakota State University!! Thank you @CoachLujan @HolyNutmeg @Coach_Eck @LukeSchleusner for the hospitality! #Jack20nTop @NVHS_Football pic.twitter.com/mlnsJBOLDF

Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior quarterback recruit Mark Gronowski (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) was able to hit the road earlier this week and Gronowski was able to earn his first FCS level offer from South Dakota State. Gronowski checks in and discusses adding his latest scholarship offer, camp impressions and much more here.

"I missed the South Dakota State one day camp but I was able to jump into one of it's high school team camps and workout for the coaches," Gronowski said. "I was able to add an offer from South Dakota State and it's a great offer and I also really enjoyed getting to know the coaches at SDSU along with learning more about the school and the football program."

Gronowski, who wrapped up his Boom Midwest 7on7 season last week filled us in on his first impressions from South Dakota State.

"I was able to camp at South Dakota State and then I was able to take a full tour along with getting an academic presentation. Everything I saw at SDSU was impressive. The facilities are really impressive and they are adding even more to those facilities. SDSU has definitely made a big commitment to the football program and they just have a lot of positive things happening at SDSU. SDSU is the best looking Missouri Valley school I've seen so far in person and I've been to quite a few of the MVC schools for different visits."

Gronowski has also drawn various offers and roster spot options this summer.

"Besides South Dakota State I also have offers now from Butler and Valparaiso along with offers from Quincy (D2) and Bemidji State. Once SDSU offered me I've been drawing new attention from Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, Princeton and also Yale."

Could Gronowski be close to making his college decision soon?

"South Dakota State definitely wants me to commit soon. As soon as the camp was over at SDSU we got into the car and drove back so we really didn't sit down and really talk about the visit, the camp and the offer from SDSU. We will definitely get that done soon."

