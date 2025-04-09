Meet: 2026 WR Larnell Moore

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Larnell Moore

School: Eisenhower

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/ATH

Twitter: @larnell_moore

Instagram: cfk_boogi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Stamped elite

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17807584/66fb08f0980c6a92106a3804

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Great listener, Never complains football player and young men.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Winning all conference and being able to play on the Varsity level.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank Dell is my favorite football player because he has the mindset of no matter what happens to you in life you have to keep going and he also prove that size don’t matter you can get the job done at size as long as you have the work ethic and heart.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I don’t have one.