Meet: 2028 WR/TE/LB Harry Keenan

Name Harry Keenan

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/TE/LB

Twitter: @HarryKeenan8

Instagram: @harry.keenan8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 15U Supreme 7 on 7 with Coach Holcomb Built-For-Speed with Steve Gray

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22980867/673022009e15beea10b4bbd9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am smart and can execute and retain a large playbook. I understand defensive schemes. I work hard quietly when no one is looking.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

My favorite personal moment was having 9 catches for 125 yards and 2 Touchdowns against Sycamore. Favorite moment was going 7-2 freshman year and winning 2 games on last second field goals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nico Collins and Terry McLaurin because they are both amazing receivers who consistently perform at a high level despite not getting the national attention.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track & Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Not yet

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Marshaun Thornton from Mount Carmel