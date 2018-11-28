St. Charles (Ill.) North junior outside linebacker prospect Ben Furtney (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) wrapped up his junior season at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois on Saturday as the North Stars lost to Nazareth Academy in the Class 7A state title game. Furtney checks in and takes a look back at his junior season and much more in this recruiting update. .

"It was a great year and pretty exciting," Furtney said. "I was able to learn a lot this past season and the whole state title run was a great experience."

Furtney also looked back at his own personal performance this past season and graded his overall game.

"Personally I would give myself a "B" letter grade. Defensively I played to my expectations but I need to work on becoming a better overall two-way starter. I need to better pace myself and this off season I'm more prepared to train and just be more ready for playing on both sides of the football. This off season I just want to get faster, stronger and just quicker and I want to improve my 40 time."

Furtney also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting interest from a few schools like Cincinnati and Michigan State. I'm also starting to get follows from several college coaches on Twitter. I've been getting follows now from the coaches at Minnesota, Iowa State, Wyoming plus South Dakota State along with some Ivy League schools. I also was able to visit both Cincinnati and Michigan State for games."

Furtney recapped his impressions from his game day visits to both Cincinnati and Michigan State.

"I really like the pregame atmosphere and the overall fan support and community at Cincinnati. They just have great fan support at Cincinnati and they also have a really nice stadium. I also really liked the campus and Cincinnati."

"Michigan State was also a good visit. The coaches at Michigan State just seem to be very connected with the recruits along with the players. I was able to tour all the facilities at Michigan State along with seeing some of the campus. I was also able to meet some of the coaches at Michigan State and overall it was a pretty impressive place. Michigan State also gets great fan support and I also loved the campus at Michigan State."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com