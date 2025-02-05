Meet: 2026 OL/DL Antwon Sheldon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Antwon Shelton

School: Urban Prep Bronzeville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @AntwonShelton1

Instagram: twon_flay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22643483/66e7b89796342c2aab53ab53

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Well I’m fast and physical. The reason I’m a captain is because I read and understand play fast so I can help me and my teammates out.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The time when I was getting pancake after pancake in my first game Junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry because I envision myself being that. I’m very versatile and I know can dominate being a running back or a H-backjust like I dominate in my other positions

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, besides from football it’s track & field and wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

None so for. And not to brag but I’m currently the strongest player on varsity