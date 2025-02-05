The Recruiting Ticker: Wednesday Feb 5th
Meet: Get to Know 2026 DT Pharell Hart who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Camren Collins who is our prospect of the day
Make sure and get caught up on everything State of Illinois football recruiting via The Ticker for Monday Feb 3rd
Meet: Get to Know 2028 FB/LB Trae Kole who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 EB/ATH Graham Schwab who is our prospect of the day
