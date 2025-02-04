Meet: 2026 WR Camren Collins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Camren Collins

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CamrenCollins18

Instagram: 5starcjj

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Next Level Athletics (NLA)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19520770/66fd7569c9607415c11f4d2e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i bring height speed weight and talent to the table i am a jump ball guy, and i can run routes

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Cherishing the moments with my coaches and the seniors that’s on the team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank Dell - DK Metcalf, I like Tank because he is a route runner and also can go deep for the ball, and i LOVE DK because he has my height and he’s big and strong and i feel like that correlates to my playing ability

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes All 3 Years

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Zach Cole (Marian Catholic High School)