Meet: 2028 FB/LB Trae Kole

Name: Trae Kole

School: Cary Grove

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 182 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @Traekole8

Instagram: traekole

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Top Gun 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22717010/6750ac4eaa0c9298c9472ce4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, energy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the semi finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Mcaffery because he works really hard and is a team player

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor