Meet: 2028 FB/LB Trae Kole

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Trae Kole
School: Cary Grove
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 182 pounds
Position: FB/LB
Twitter: @Traekole8
Instagram: traekole
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Top Gun 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22717010/6750ac4eaa0c9298c9472ce4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, energy
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the semi finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian Mcaffery because he works really hard and is a team player
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Talyn Taylor