Meet: 2026 QB Drew Woodburn

Name: Drew Woodburn

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @DrewWoodburn7

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15729832/6757aeb0f4378dffdf2ac8d8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a natural leader, will do anything I have to do to get on the field and will outwork everyone.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the semifinals my junior year of highschool.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, because he is an unreal leader and plays with swagger that not many other people play with.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jacob Bell