2026 OL Gene Riordan: Northwestern has 'a special place in my heart'

Northwestern hosted top offensive line target Gene Riordan as part of the program's Feb. 1 Prospect Day, bringing the local tackle from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central back to campus.

Riordan's recruitment is heavily contested but he said the Wildcats are towards the top of his 18-school offer list.

"There's a special place in my heart for Northwestern with the values they hold as a program and the coaches that lead them into battle every Saturday," he said.

