Meet: 2026 DE Miles Gaito

Name: Miles Gaito
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @MilesG
Instagram: @MilesGaito
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I train by myself, at Practice Chicago and will start offseason team training soon. I am also doing a few training sessions in TX, FL and MA.
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/video/3/17791792/6758ef309571ced8dfa0f30c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am disciplined, versatile and pound for pound, stronger than anyone
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When I had a multi sack and TFL game in the prep bowl playoffs this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
TJ Watt - My parents are from Pittsburgh, so they are my team. I love the way he plays the game. Violent but seems humble.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, I play lacrosse and played basketball my freshman and sophomore year.
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
The “Olines” of Mt Carmel, Marist and Loyola