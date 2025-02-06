Meet: 2026 DE Miles Gaito

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Miles Gaito

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @MilesG

Instagram: @MilesGaito

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train by myself, at Practice Chicago and will start offseason team training soon. I am also doing a few training sessions in TX, FL and MA.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/17791792/6758ef309571ced8dfa0f30c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am disciplined, versatile and pound for pound, stronger than anyone

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I had a multi sack and TFL game in the prep bowl playoffs this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TJ Watt - My parents are from Pittsburgh, so they are my team. I love the way he plays the game. Violent but seems humble.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, I play lacrosse and played basketball my freshman and sophomore year.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The “Olines” of Mt Carmel, Marist and Loyola