Meet: 2026 RB Ladale Smith

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ladale Smith

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @9adale

Instagram: @9adale

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training athletic kinect

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18196022/671fe90d0d05f27b6133bc87

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very Coachable and willing to do alot for a team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

scoring in big moments

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara just because of his patience with the football in hand

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball and track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

erimus wright