Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 6, 2025
O'Brien furthers relationships during Northwestern Prospect Day visit
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern had an ace in the hole last weekend for their Prospect Day: already-committed 2026 quarterback Johnny O'Brien.

"It was a great time to see some hopefully potential teammates," he said. "It was good to build the relationship, and then talk to Northwestern coaches and keep on furthering our relationship. It was a good time on Saturday."

Read more about O'Brien's trip and his deepening bond with Northwestern's staff in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

MORE ON O'BRIEN:

Scouting Report: 2026 QB Johnny O’Brien sets record in playoff loss | QB Johnny O'Brien fulfills childhood dream with commitment to Northwestern

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In