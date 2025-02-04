Meet: 2026 DT Pharell Hart

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Pharell Hart

School: Urban Prep

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @PharellHart6

Instagram: wtfrell_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17894941/671e79f15c4caf2e6f427d68

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am eager to learn, take feedback, and improve. My ability to play multiple positions or adapt to various systems. I can overcome challenges or setbacks on and off the field. I am committing to excelling in the classroom as well as on the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having 2 13 tackles games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is my favorite player because of his unmatched dominance on the field, combining elite skill, power, and versatility. His relentless work ethic and humble leadership make him a role model both on and off the field. He inspires with his consistency, team-first mindset, and journey to becoming one of the NFL’s greatest players

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jaylen Jeffries