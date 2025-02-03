Meet: 2027 RB/ATH Graham Schwab

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Graham Schwab

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/ATH

Twitter: @graham_schwab1

Instagram: graham.schwab12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18002968/673e7bcd4d6c6b59f3c707a3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working player who pushed myself and teammates. Works my hardest to win always. Highly competitive.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning conference back to back years and having over 15 touchdowns each year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe burrow because he never backs down and always does what he can to win.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jimmy Conners from York high school