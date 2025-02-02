Meet: 2027 WR Liem Sesta

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Liem Sesta

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @liem_sesta

Instagram: viewing_liem

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17951766/67238e0d293ffa7899fc45d6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

my awareness on the field and my ability to go get and catch the ball no matter where it’s going.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

scoring enough so the back ups can get in and play.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jeremiah smith, his physicality on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball and track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

rochelle high school