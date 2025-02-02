Meet: 2027 WR Liem Sesta

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Liem Sesta
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @liem_sesta
Instagram: viewing_liem
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17951766/67238e0d293ffa7899fc45d6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
my awareness on the field and my ability to go get and catch the ball no matter where it’s going.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
scoring enough so the back ups can get in and play.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jeremiah smith, his physicality on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball and track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
rochelle high school