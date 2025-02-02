Meet: 2027 LB Tommy Hosler

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tommy Hosler
School: York
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @hosler_tommy
Instagram: tommyhosler08
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19464590/676660f5bb50d1ba2e2086da
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Discipline, Comepative mindset
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in the 8a Finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly. He plays the game the right way
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Drew Mcpherson