Meet: 2027 LB Tommy Hosler

Name: Tommy Hosler

School: York

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @hosler_tommy

Instagram: tommyhosler08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19464590/676660f5bb50d1ba2e2086da

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Discipline, Comepative mindset

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the 8a Finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly. He plays the game the right way

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Drew Mcpherson